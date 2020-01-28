Manitowoc man arrested for OWI with children in the car

A Manitowoc man has been arrested for impaired driving with children in the car.

On Jan. 27, Dion James Cook was pulled over for speeding on I-43 NB at mile marker 144, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and ordered field sobriety tests. The State Patrol says the tests indicated the 28-year-old was impaired.

Cook was arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car. It's a 1st offense.

He was also cited for speeding and operating without a license.

The traffic stop happened at 7:55 p.m.