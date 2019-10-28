Manitowoc man arrested for OWI after high speed chase

A 22-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested after a chase reaching speeds of 95 mph.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 25. At about 9:35 a.m., Two Rivers Police attempted to pull over Jacob Hetue for a Felony Arrest Warrant through the Department of Corrections. Officers stopped their pursuit after he drove out of the city.

About 10 minutes later, a Manitowoc County deputy spotted Hetue driving on Old Q Road in the township of Kossuth. Hetue led the deputy on a chase into Manitowoc.

At the intersection of N 8th and Waldo, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver and Hetue's vehicle spun out. He tried to take off again, but another deputy pinned the vehicle.

Hetue ignored the deputy's commands. They deployed K-9 Keto to help with the arrest.

The chase lasted 8.2 miles and reached speeds of 95 mph.

Hetue was arrested for Fleeing, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating with a Revoked Driver's License, Resisting Arrest, and the DOC Warrant.