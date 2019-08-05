Manitowoc hiker's death near Las Vegas ruled natural causes

Authorities say a 52-year-old tourist from Wisconsin whose body was found in June below a trail in a popular desert hiking area outside Las Vegas died of natural causes.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Jeffrey James Kalista of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and environmental heat exposure. His death was ruled accidental.

Police said Kalista was last seen June 10 at a trail head at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. His body was found June 14.

Records show that daytime temperatures topped 100 degrees in the area at that time.

Kalista's wife, Lynn Kalista, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was a Postal Service letter carrier who liked to travel alone to Las Vegas to gamble, place sports wagers and hike.

