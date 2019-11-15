Manitowoc couple delivers baby at Kwik Trip in Denmark

One Manitowoc couple got a quick and unexpected surprise on Tuesday as they prepared to welcome their first child in the new year.

"I called 911 at 10:41 p.m.," said Tyler Gass. "I looked at the road one more time it felt like, and at 10:44 p.m., Callie was holding a new baby boy as we pulled into the Kwik Trip parking lot."

The new dad remembers what started as a trip to the hospital ending with the birth of their son more than two months before his due date.

But, it is where he was born that has Wisconsinites buzzing.

"One of the nurses brought it up to us like, 'Hey, do you know that you're on this page?'" said Callie Gass.

The 911 call got the attention of Kwik Trip lovers everywhere.

On the Green Bay Crime Reports Facebook page, comments ranged from 'Did they remember to swipe their rewards card?' and 'Free Glazers for life.' A lot people also had name suggestions like Katie, Kwik, and Karuba.

"The comments were gold. I mean, people were funny. In a stressful time, it was a nice time to have a good laugh once we knew the baby was healthy," said Tyler Gass.

EMTs arrived on scene in under ten minutes. They transported mom and baby to Bellin Hospital in Green Bay for care.

Little Camden Jeffrey continues to grow stronger every day in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"I had joked early on that I would be the husband waiting just outside the room when she was giving birth," said Tyler Gass. "So the fact that we gave birth in the front seat of my truck at Kwik Trip is I assume some sort of karma coming down the road for comments I've made."

The couple tells Action 2 News they never expected to give birth to their son at Kwik Trip in Denmark, but they say the Wisconsin-based company has played a major role in their relationship since the beginning.

"We met at Kwik Trip in 2008. Her mom worked there," said Tyler Gass, who was also a Kwik Trip employee. "In 2010, we started dating, and yeah. Kwik Trip has always been a big part of our lives."

We reached out to one communications specialist with Kwik Trip who tells us this is not the first baby born at the popular gas station but adds that it is always a joy when it does happen.

There is no word on if the couple will see any perks from the company, but either way, they say it is a story baby Camden will hear for years to come.

"He'll definitely know this is how he came into the world. A little scary, but all is good now," said Callie Gass.