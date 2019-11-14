Manitowoc continues leaf pickup until Nov. 22

Manitowoc has a plan to continue curbside leaf pickup after normally scheduled pickups were interrupted by winter weather.

City crews will begin a full week of leaf pickups at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, continuing until Friday, Nov. 22.

The Department of Public Infrastructure hopes to provide at least one more pickup for every resident by then.

With winter weather already upon us, the City of Manitowoc reminds everyone that sidewalks need to be cleared of snow within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall. Violations can result in fines of $300 for the first offense and a minimum $900 for three or more offenses over three years.

Don't clear your snow into a city street or alley, because that can get you a $200 fine.

When ice forms on sidewalks, it needs to be clear within hours. If ice forms by 6 a.m., it needs to be removed that day by 8 p.m. You can use sand, sawdust, ashes or other material to provide traction if the ice is too thick to melt, but that material needs to be cleaned up as soon as the weather permits.

People who want to report a concern about an unshoveled sidewalk can contact the city Streets and Sanitation Division at (920) 686-6550.

