Manitowoc celebrates new dock for S.S. Badger

A ceremony Friday along the lakeshore celebrated a new docking facility for the S.S. Badger car ferry.

Passengers wait to disembark from the S.S. Badger in Manitowoc after its arrival from Ludington, Michigan (WBAY photo)

With the help of a $5 million federal grant, the Foth Company updated the 70-year-old facilities both in Manitowoc and Ludington, Michigan.

The Manitowoc upgrades include a new timber fender system and sheet pile dock wall.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says the improvements are beneficial because the Badger brings more than just tourists and visitors "but also commerce. Our economy, businesses on both sides of Wisconsin and Michigan rely on the Badger to ship product so they don't have to go through Chicago or up north."

Construction began last October, months after a 2018 winter storm damaged loading equipment and parts of the Manitowoc facility.

