Manitowoc St. Patrick's Day Parade held despite COVID-19 concerns

Nearly everything from entire sports seasons to concerts have been canceled to try to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But one event still carried on Saturday afternoon, though not with its usual amount of people.

The scattered, small groups of people and relative quiet aren't the typical sights and sounds of a parade.

But that wasn't surprising to the organizers or spectators of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manitowoc, considering the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm told many of the parade entries didn't make it, and the crowd was not the normal size,” said Matthew Schliesman, one of the spectators. “But we need to keep these traditions going as much as possible."

Parade Coordinator Barbara Bundy-Jost had a personal investment in continuing the parade. Her mother ran it for more than 20 years, but passed away last year.

"I think this is the last weekend, and then we'll all go into quarantine. But you don't have to participate if you're afraid,” said Bundy-Jost. “But I guess I feel I owe it to the memory of my mom to do this and follow through.”

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services recommends non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more to be cancelled or postponed to help prevent the virus from spreading.

But Bundy-Jost and others at the parade believed the crowd wouldn't be that large, and that as long as people were mindful of the risks, the event could be held safely.

"Probably the safest place you can be is in the great outdoors personally on a windy day versus a space with walls,” said Schliesman. “So I'm avoiding airplanes, I'm not avoiding my downtown."

"If they don't feel well stay home. If you feel alright and you want to cough, cough into your elbow. Clear distance from others, elbow bump,” said Bundy-Jost. “We can still have a careful good time."

Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitowoc County. Visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage for its recommendations.


