Manitowoc Police search for gas station robbery suspect

Manitowoc Police are investigating a gas station robbery.

On Sept. 21, a man entered Popp's Harbor Town Citgo, 4611 Crawford Ln, and held it up. Police say the suspect pulled a weapon and got away with cash.

It happened at 6:57 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a green t-shirt, black sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

The suspect arrived at the scene in a newer model silver Kia four-door SUV. He also left the scene in the vehicle.

Manitowoc Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to $500 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in this case.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. You can remain anonymous.