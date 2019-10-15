Manitowoc Police looking for roller rink vandal

Manitowoc Police are looking for a suspect who vandalized the Rollaire Skate Center.

Photo: Manitowoc Police

The Sept. 22 incident at 930 N. 18th Street was captured on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect is a white male, possibly in his teens or early 20s. He's wearing dark-colored shorts and latex gloves. He was seen walking up to the area where the building was vandalized.

It appears the suspect spray painted the phrase "Koliin Kaye was here" on the building.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Information leading to an arrest could be worth a $500 Crime Stoppers reward.

