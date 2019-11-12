Manitowoc Police look to reunite owners with stolen items

Manitowoc Police says they've arrested several people suspected of stealing items from unlocked cars.

The arrests happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 12.

Police say the suspects had stolen property on them at the time of the arrests. Officers would like to reunite the rightful owners with those items.

The department is asking anyone who parked in the area of Lake Michigan to N 11th Street and Waldo Blvd to Manitowoc River to check their vehicles. If they suspect something is missing, they should contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 ext. 2.

Police did not release names or ages of the people they arrested.