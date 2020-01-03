Manitowoc Police hosting food drive for Peter's Pantry

Manitowoc Police are hosting a food drive to fill the shelves at Peter's Pantry.

The Support Staff is running the food drive. They have set up barrels for donations at these locations:

Manitowoc Police Department, 910 Jay Street

Manitowoc Public Library, 707 Quay Street

Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street

Pick N Save, 3300 Calumet Avenue

Rob’s Family Market, 2330 Menasha Avenue

The food drive runs from January to April. Each month, the department has a theme to help inspire donations.

January – “Souper” Bowl – (Collecting any type of soup, dry beans or crackers)

February – “Can”ned Mania – (Collecting any type of canned fruit, vegetable, etc.)

March – “Oodles of Noodles” (Collecting any type of Noodle, Macaroni and Cheese, Canned Mushrooms/Tomatoes, Rice a Roni Packages, Boxes Noodles/Dinners, Ramen Noodles, Spaghetti/Cheese Sauses, Canned Meats/Tuna or Rice)

April – “Breakfast Bonanza” (Collecting any coffee, teas, peanut butter, muffin mixes, baking chips, boxed cereal, oatmeal, oats, honey, juice, jiffy mixes, jams or jellies, granola bars, pie fillings, flour, sugar, pancake or waffle mixes)

