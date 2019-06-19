Manitowoc Police believe body is that of missing man

Police say the body of a man found dead in Manitowoc matches the description of a missing person.

The man's body was discovered June 13 in the 200 block of Maritime Dr. X-Rays found no signs of broken bones or obvious injuries. The Manitowoc County Coroner estimated the man's body had been there for about three weeks.

"A partial exam was performed at the morgue searching for any unique markings. Due to the extreme decomposition, no identifying marks were located," police said.

On June 18, Manitowoc Police followed up on a report of a missing man. During that investigation, the learned the missing man's physical description matched that of the man found dead five days earlier.

Clothing sizes also matched up.

"The keys found with the deceased male opened the residence and another item at the missing person’s residence," police say.

Police say they believe the deceased man and the missing man are the same person, but investigators still need to confirm it. They are working with the State Crime Lab on DNA, fingerprint and dental records.

Autopsy results are pending.

"At this point of the investigation, no signs of foul play have been found," police say.