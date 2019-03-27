Manitowoc Police arrest suspect in murders of father and daughter

A suspect in the murders of a Manitowoc man and his daughter has been taken into custody, Action 2 News has learned.

Manitowoc Police confirm that a suspect was arrested for the murders of Richard Miller, 51, and Jocelyn Miller, 19. The person was taken into custody on March 26.

No name was released. Police are expected to release more information Wednesday during a news conference at 2 p.m. Action 2 News will be there are bring you live streaming coverage.

The Millers were found shot to death in a home at 3709 Dale St on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Police were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m. that day.

Police recently released video of a person of interest who was seen in the area on the night of the murders.

Shortly after the murders, people who knew victim Richard Miller for years told use they were heartbroken. Some people considered leaving the neighborhood out of fear.

Community members gathered at Manitowoc Marina after the murders to remember Jocelyn Miller.

“She was super caring, she had the biggest heart, she was a super hard worker and she was there for anyone and everyone that needed it,” said friend Mckayla Reese.

Action 2 News will continue to update this breaking news story.