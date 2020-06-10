Manitowoc Police: Driver who crashed at roundabout had meth, fentanyl

A Manitowoc man is facing impaired driving and drug charges after crashing through a roundabout in the city.

Police posted video of the roundabout crash on Facebook, saying it shows the dangers of impaired driving. Police say the suspect was in possession of meth and the powerful opiate fentanyl.

On June 9, at about 6:21 a.m., police were called to an apartment building at 1716 Cedar Grove Drive to check on the welfare of a man, 33, who was passed out inside a car in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at 6:32 a.m. The man drove away from the scene before officers could talk with him.

At 6:35 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an accident near the roundabout on Memorial Drive and Waldo Blvd. The description of the car matched the one from the welfare check.

The driver again took off. Police set up a perimeter and called in the K-9 Unit.

At about 7:09 a.m., a citizen spotted the suspect hiding under a bridge at the Little Manitowoc River. The man was taken into custody.

The man, whose name was not released, is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired; 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; Obstructing an Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and a Probation Hold.

There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.