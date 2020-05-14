Manitowoc County woman pleads not guilty in child abuse death case

A Manitowoc County woman accused in a child abuse death case involving a boy in her care has entered not guilty pleas to the charges against her.

On May 13, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz appeared before a judge for an arraignment hearing in the 2018 death of seven-year-old Ethan Hauschultz.

McKeever-Hauschultz, 37, is charged with Intentionally Contribute/Delinquency (Death); Child Abuse-Fail to Prevent Bodily Harm; and Intentionally Contribute/Delinquency (Felony).

Tina's husband, Timothy, and son, Damian, are also charged in the death of Ethan.

Timothy and Tina Hauschultz were Ethan's court-appointed guardians.

Criminal complaints filed in the case state Ethan was hit, kicked, poked, repeatedly shoved to the ground, and a heavy log was rolled across his chest by Damian Hauschultz, who was 14 at the time. The older boy "stood on (Ethan's) body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle. He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow," reads the criminal complaint.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ethan died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Ethan and his siblings were put in the Hauschultzes' care in 2017. The siblings told investigators Timothy Hauschultz frequently punishes them by making them walk laps around the yard carrying heavy logs, which he picks out. The siblings said that week they were required to carry wood every day for two hours a day for not knowing their Bible verses.

Damian Hauschultz, now 16, told investigators he was frustrated because the younger boys were dropping the wood every 5 minutes. When Ethan became unresponsive, he thought the boy was just resisting, so he buried him under packed snow and ice.

Investigators asked Damian how much snow was covering Ethan. Damian replied by saying Ethan "was in his own little coffin of snow." He then laughed, according to a criminal complaint.

In July 2019, McKeever-Hauschultz was ruled incompetent to stand trial and committed to the Department of Health Services for treatment. On May 1, 2020, the court found that she had regained competency to stand trial and ordered the case to move forward.

A settlement conference is scheduled for June 22.

Damian Hauschultz is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm, and Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm. On April 13, he was released on bond. His next hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Timothy Hauschultz, 49, is charged with Felony Murder, Intentionally Contribute/Delinquency (Death); Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm; and Battery. His next court hearing is set for June 29.

ETHAN'S LAW

This case has inspired State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) to introduce a bill called "Ethan's Law." The bill would prevent the placement of a child into the care of a non-parent with a criminal record of violence or abuse.

Timothy Hauschultz had a criminal record of violence and abuse when Ethan was placed in his home.

"It basically precludes placement with a non-parent who has a history of child abuse and these violent offenses. It basically says you can't just say, well gee, we only have so many options, let's just stick him with a family member that we have a concern with but maybe it will work out because we feel like we're under pressure to make a placement," says Jacque.

Ethan's Law has not yet been passed by the legislature.