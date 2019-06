A 17-year-old Manitowoc girl died after a crash involving a loaded cement truck.

At about 7:39 a.m., crews were called to the area of Highway 151 and W. Custer Street for a crash between a car and cement truck.

A 17-year-old Manitowoc County girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manitowoc Police say the car crossed over the center line and hit the cement truck.

No names were released.

Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.