Manitowoc County get its first winery

A local couple with a dream to create a legacy for their children is seeing it all come true, one grapevine at a time.

Jeremy and Brenda Haese’s idea has brought Manitowoc County its very first winery, and by the end of the year you'll get to taste what they've been working on for several years now.

About six years ago, the couple bought a piece of land on Hilltop Road about 10 miles west of the city of Manitowoc with the idea to create more than just a business.

“It's been amazing. We started off with one plot of grapevines, then every year we planted about a thousand more vines, and it's just grown to be something amazing,” said Brenda Haese.

It's something for their kids, Luca and Cora, to take over in the future.

“It's been super exciting to get the doors open and finally get customers here and get to talk to people about growing grapes and making wine. Everything's just been an awesome ride,” said Jeremy Haese.

The idea goes as far back as 20 years, and the vineyards have been growing for about six. This summer they finally opened the winery, temporarily serving their favorites from other wineries.

Jeremy is the one with the green thumb. He said, “Right now they're just starting to ripen up and get sweet, so they're getting soft and juicy.”

They're growing four different white grapes and four reds which will create a broad spectrum of wines. By fall, Jeremy and Brenda plan to start bottling, showing off what they're growing in their own back yard.

“I think it's a big family thing, it's not just Jeremy and I and our kids, it's our family, our moms, our dads, siblings, everybody that's come to help, neighbors, friends, everyone wants to see us successful and has been very instrumental in our success here,” said Brenda.

