Manitowoc County deputies in 3rd pursuit of a stolen vehicle in a week

Manitowoc County deputies joined Brown County deputies as they pursued a pickup truck that was reported stolen in Chicago Thursday night, making Manitowoc County's third pursuit of a stolen vehicle in one week.

The chase lasted 26 miles and reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

The fleeing driver turned at a field access off Highway 67, and the pickup truck got stuck. The driver jumped out and tried to run but was captured within a football field's distance of the truck.

The driver, 36-year-old Michael Link from Green Bay, and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were handed over to Brown County sheriff's deputies.

Link was formally charged in Brown County on Friday with driving or operating a vehicle without consent, vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, harassment causing a victim to reasonably fear bodily harm or death, bail jumping, and possession of THC. He was also charged separately Friday with battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in a case of domestic abuse and bail jumping.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office are also seeking charges against Link in that county for knowingly fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.