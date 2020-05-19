Manitowoc County announces drive-up testing for COVID-19

Manitowoc County will host a community COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

The testing will be held at the Manitowoc County Expo Center, 4921 Expo Dr, Manitowoc.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Testing is free.

No appointment is necessary, but you must have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to be tested:

--Cough

--Shortness of breath

--Fever

--Chills

--Muscle pain

--Headache

--Sore throat

--New loss of taste or smell

Here's how it works: people with symptoms will enter through the Ice Center gate at the intersection of Expo Dr and Vista Rd.

You stay in your vehicle and a nasal swab will be used to collect a sample.

You will be notified of the test results within a few days.

The site can process up to 400 tests each day.

The Manitowoc County Health Department and Emergency Services teamed up with the Wisconsin National Guard for the free testing service.