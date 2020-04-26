Manitowoc Co. reports first COVID-19 related death, state cases increase by 224

Health officials in Manitowoc County say they have confirmed their first death due to COVID-19.

According to county health officials, one person died late Saturday due to the coronavirus.

No other information about the patient was immediately provided to WBAY.

Mary Halada, the Manitowoc County Health Officer, said "We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community. We strongly encourage our residents to follow the Safer at Home Order extension unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community."

The county reported its first case of COVID-19 on April third.

As of Saturday afternoon, the county had reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

On Sunday, the Department of Health Services says 224 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wisconsin, bringing the state’s total to 5,911. On Saturday, the DHS had confirmed an increase of 331 cases.

The increase comes along as testing ramps up throughout the state, which was first started in early February.

The state’s death toll increased by six Sunday, bringing the total from 266 to 272.

Gov. Tony Evers says the state must see more testing and a downward trajectory within a 14 day period before phasing out Safer at Home restrictions.

Evers' goal is to have at least 85,000 test results per week, or an average of more than 12,000 a day. Currently the state is using 48 labs for testing and their capacity is shy of 11,000 a day.

Hospital conditions

Currently there are 337 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 136 in ICU, and 322 are on mechanical ventilation, throughout the state.

In all, the DHS says 1,397 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment, which is about 24% of all cases.

Recovering Patients

On Saturday, the DHS reported 2,669 had recovered from COVID-19, or 45% of all confirmed cases.

The department had just started reporting recoveries earlier in the week.

To be considered recovered, patients must meet at least one of these criteria:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Click here to track the rate of positive cases per 100,000 people in each county.

Symptoms and Prevention

Brown County Public Health strongly emphasizes the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even with other relatives.

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

This is a developing story check back for more details as they become available.