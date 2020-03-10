Manawa man arrested on multiple counts of child sex assault

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child, according to Manawa Police.

Alex M. Kasper was arrested after an investigation involving multiple departments.

Kasper has been charged with three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12, and three counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under age of 13.

Waupaca County court records show Kasper appeared in court March 6. The court ordered a $25,000 cash bond.

Manawa Police say there could be more victims in Waupaca County. The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, contact Manawa Police at 920-596-3390.