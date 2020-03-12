Managing coronavirus in Fond du Lac County

With confirmed coronavirus cases in Fond du Lac, it's raising questions about the preventative and protective measures emergency responders and other officials are taking. They work in industries most likely to come in direct contact with those infected.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue ambulances, as well as city fire stations, are being cleaned more often, now that two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in the county. The department purchasing backpack sprayers late last year to help keep things clean during cold and flu season.

According to Asst. Chief Todd Janquart, "That solution, basically, because it's electrostaticly sprayed, it uniformly adheres to all of the surfaces and it's a little better than actually wiping."

Meanwhile, 911 dispatchers, fielding calls, have now been instructed to ask additional questions of people who are suffering from difficulty breathing or flu-like symptoms. It's all part of procedures put into place last night when the virus cases were confirmed in the county.

"We actually utilized priority dispatch, that is the emergency medical dispatching, and the academy has actually released all of those questions already so we had them available and ready to go and ready to implement," says Fond du Lac County Emergency Management Director Bobbi Hicken.

The information gathered is then passed on to paramedics who can use it to determine how to approach a patient and whether protective gear like a mask or goggles are needed.

Janquart adds, "It gives us just a little bit more advanced notice. We can minimize the number of people we send into a scene to try and minimize the potential exposure. There's a lot of different things we can do just having that little bit of extra awareness."

The measures are all put into place in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The county is not wanting people to panic, but is instead asking them to simply be aware.

This is going to be a continuously evolving situation for the next few weeks, maybe longer, and we're just going to see where this goes and respond as we can," cautions County Executive Allen Buechel.

