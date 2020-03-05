Man with autism reported missing from Allouez area

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with special needs.

Raymond A. Duva was last seen about 9 a.m. on Lebrun St in the Allouez area.

The Sheriff's Office says Raymond, 46, has autism.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shirt and jeans.

The Sheriff's Office says there are no concerns when it comes to approaching Mr. Duva.

If you see Mr. Duva, call 911 or 920-391-7450.

The Sheriff's Office has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Action 2 News will be there and carry it live on our Facebook page.