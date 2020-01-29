Man who served prison time for school fire now charged with child abuse

A man who served prison time for setting fire to an Oconto Falls school is now charged with child abuse.

On Jan. 21, Oconto County prosecutors filed the following charges against Vincent J. Enneper, 24:

Physical Abuse of Child - Intentionally Cause Great Bodily Harm

Physical Abuse of Child - Recklessly Cause Great Bodily Harm

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Great Bodily Harm

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Oconto Falls Police were contacted on Jan. 9 after a three-month-old child was treated at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee for a fractured skull.

A Children's social worker stated scans showed multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed. The child had been seizing.

The complaint states Enneper admitted to being home alone with the baby when she fell out of his arms and her head hit a hardwood floor at his apartment in Oconto Falls.

Scans showed the "back side of her skull on the left side was malformed." There were also bruises on the child's legs and feet.

Enneper stated that he was making a bottle for the baby when she "squirmed and kicked out and he lost his grip on her." Enneper says she hit the floor and it appeared she had fallen on the shoulders or the back of her head. He picked her up and fed her some of the bottle.

Enneper carried on with his day and helped some friends move. The friends said they were unaware that the child had been injured. They stated that Enneper had the child in a car seat during the moving process. The baby was covered in a blanket the entire time. The friends said the baby never made any noise.

Later, Enneper said he noticed swelling and decided to bring the girl to the ER.

The girl was later airlifted to Children's Hospital of Milwaukee.

Doctors said the injuries were "ABSOLUTELY NOT consistent with an accidental fall," according to the criminal complaint. Children's Hospital Dr. Hilary Petska stated in a report that the most common cause of injuries is a "massive acceleration-deceleration event" ... which is when a child is slammed, shaken and/or thrown.

The doctor says the full extend of the child's injuries "will not be known for at least weeks months, and possibly years."

Enneper denied using force.

The criminal complaint was filed Jan. 21. Online court records do not list a date for a court appearance.

Enneper had previously served prison time for setting fires at St. Anthony School in Oconto Falls when he was 16.

In 2012, he was found guilty of a charge of Arson to a Building. Enneper was sentenced to five years in state prison and 10 years on extended supervision.

Enneper was released from prison in February 2017.

A criminal complaint in the arson case stated the fire caused an estimated $2 million in damage to the school. Classes had to be moved to a nearby church.

