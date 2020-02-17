Man who crashed into middle school sentenced to prison, supervision

A Beaver Dam man has learned his fate after crashing his vehicle into the Beaver Dam Middle School.

Court officials say Roy Cortez, 22, received a 68 month sentence, which will be divided into 32 months of prison, and then followed by three years of extended supervision.

Cortez was convicted in December of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, as well as Causing Damage to Property.

The case stemmed from a domestic incident on August 21, 2019 involving Cortez breaking a window and leaving the scene.

Officers noticed he headed north on N. Center Street, and started to chase him.

Cortez then increased his speed after the officer turned on his lights and siren.

Officials say he then didn't stop at any stop signs before crashing his vehicle into the school.

Officers on the scene say there was a hole in the side of the building that was about 30 feet wide, and roughly six to seven feet tall due to the crash.

The school's damage was estimated to be more than $2.1 million.