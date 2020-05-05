Man wears KKK hood at Southern California grocery store

Local leaders condemned a man wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood at a Southern California grocery store over the weekend. After being confronted by store employees, the man removed the hood, completed his purchase and left the store. (Source: Tiam Tellez) Tiam Tellez snapped pictures of the man shopping at a Vons supermarket. “Several employees came over together and told the man to either remove the hood or he would have to leave, so he removed the hood,” Tellez said. A representative for the chain said the man completed his purchase and left the store. "There was an incident in Santee on Saturday where citizens photographed a male wearing attire that depicted a symbol of hatred,” Santee Mayor John Minto said in a statement to KFMB. “Many thanks to all who stepped forward to curtail this sad reminder of intolerance.”

UPDATE: So I want to say Thank you to the management team. Several employees came over together and told the man to... Posted by Tiam Tellez on Saturday, May 2, 2020

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob condemned the shopper’s display of the KKK hood.

"The images I've seen are abhorrent this blatant racism has no place in Santee or any part of San Diego County,” she said. “It is not who we are. It is not what we stand for and can't be tolerated."

The incident came a day after a San Diego County mandate that requires residents to wear a face covering anytime they leave home and will be within 6 feet of anyone they don’t live with.

Reminder: Effective May 1, face coverings are required anytime you leave your home and come within 6 feet of a person who is not a household contact.#StayHomeSD pic.twitter.com/AZhd6fO8DP — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) May 2, 2020

