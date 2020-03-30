Man wanted for escape arrested after breaking window to escape warrant

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for several crimes, including felony escape, tried to escape capture Monday afternoon by breaking a second-floor window in a house on N. Main St. and climbing onto a porch roof.

The sheriff's office says Ricky Hardy, 41, was wanted for felony escape, resisting and obstructing an officer, failure to appear in court in a child neglect case, and violating parole.

He's also a person of interest in some recent property crimes.

A tactical team was brought in to help execute the arrest warrant on Hardy because of concerns raised by citizens, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of harboring or aiding a fugitive, encouraging violation of probation or parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer. We aren't identifying her because she hasn't been formally charged at this time.