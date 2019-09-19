Man to be sentenced for 2016 fatal shooting in Bellevue

It's been three years since a woman was shot and killed outside her Bellevue home. On Thursday, the man convicted of pulling the trigger will learn his sentence.

Anthony Kitchenakow, 47, is set to appear in a Brown County Court at 1:30 p.m. Action 2 News will be there to cover the sentencing hearing.

Kitchenakow was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Suzette Langlois. As part of an Alford Plea, Kitchenakow was convicted of a lesser charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

An Alford Plea is when a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there would be enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty at trial.

On Aug. 29, 2016, Suzette Langlois was found shot to death in the driveway of her home at 3020 Manitowoc Road in Bellevue. A deputy found a handgun magazine on the driver's seat of Langlois's car. He also found shell casings in the vehicle.

Investigators learned that Suzette's boyfriend owed Anthony Kitchenakow a drug debt, and that was believed to be the motive behind the shooting. Investigators said Suzette, 52, was the target.

In Sept. 2018, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab received a DNA hit from the gun magazine. The DNA matched Anthony Kitchenakow, according to a criminal complaint.

Kitchenakow was taken into custody at his home on the Menominee Indian Reservation.