Man takes $400K boat on joyride in Sheboygan

A 51-year-old man was arrested after taking a $400,000 boat on a joyride.

Sheboygan Police say the man is facing charges of OWI, felony theft, trespassing and burglary.

This happened on Saturday, June 15. Police say the suspect had been kicked out of a Salvation Army shelter. From there, he went to Harbor Centre Marina.

The man found a 40-foot sailboat with keys inside. He took it out for a joyride.

Utility workers spotted the boat adrift near shore and called authorities. The U.S. Coast Guard arrived and prevented the man from driving away, police say.

The boat belonged to the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan. They had called police to report it missing.

There was no damage to the boat, which is estimated to be worth more than $400,000.