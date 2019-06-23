Man survives after kayak overturns in cold water

A kayaker was rescued off of North Point in Lake Michigan Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., the Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received the report.

The 36 year old male was reported to be about 75 yards offshore at 1875 Broughton Drive. The waves were about 3 feet high and the wind made it difficult for the man to return to shore. The water temperature was also in the upper 40’s to low 50’s which made hypothermia a concern.

The man was wearing a lifejacket and the Sheboygan Fire Department crew members used a cold water survival suit while swimming out to the man and bringing him to shore.

He was later treated by paramedics on scene and released.