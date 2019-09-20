Man struck by lightning in Kewaunee

A man was struck by lightning in Kewaunee Thursday morning.

At about 9 a.m., rescue crews and police were called to the area of 171 Beardsley Street. A 30-year-old man had been struck by lightning.

Kewaunee Police say the man had been holding an uncharged power line when lightning struck.

Police say he was holding the line "in the performance of his job." Police say he was working for a company that was contracted to do some work in the area.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The man's name was not released.

