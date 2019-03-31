Man struck by a vehicle in Oshkosh has life-threatening injuries

An Omro man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police said he was struck by a vehicle on Boyd Street near Merritt Avenue.

Officials said it happened close to 2:30 a.m Sunday morning and when they arrived they found the man lying in the roadway hurt.

A 30-year-old woman from Omro was arrested in connection and for a 2nd offense OWI, causing injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to that location to investigate and document this accident. The roadway was closed for a short duration but is now open for traffic.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, to speak further with Detective Wilson.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

