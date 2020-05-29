Man struck and killed by semi on shoulder of Interstate 94

Authorities say a tow truck driver attempting to rescue a turtle on an interstate highway in southeastern Wisconsin Friday was struck and killed by a semi-trailer driver who then fled the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of the tow truck stopped with its lights on Friday morning to remove the turtle from northbound Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road in Racine County.

The victim was walking on the shoulder of the road when he was struck.

The semi was later found about 100 miles away in Ripon.

No further details were available.

