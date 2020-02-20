Man stabbed numerous times during fight in Two Rivers

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of Attempted Homicide after stabbing a man numerous times, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Jon Paul Douglas Brutscher.

On Feb. 19, deputies were called to 6731 Manitou Drive in the township of Two Rivers.

A preliminary investigation shows Brutscher and another man had been in a fight and it ended with Brutscher stabbing the other man "numerous times."

The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He's listed in stable condition. The victim's name was not released.

Brutscher is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene at 12:36 p.m.