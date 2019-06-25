Man shot, killed by Neenah police officer

The man was shot and killed by a Neenah police officer Tuesday afternoon during an investigation into internet crimes against children.

Neenah and Menasha police were serving a search warrant at an apartment on the 900-block of Tayco Street in Menasha Tuesday.

The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police are not saying what led to the shooting.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation, which is required by law anytime an officer is involved in a fatal shooting.

Menasha police are asking people to avoid the area on Tayco Street.

