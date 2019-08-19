Moving car fired on in Green Bay neighborhood

Green Bay police are looking for the people and cars involved in a shooting on the city's east side Monday evening. Police were called at about 6:20.

So far, police say they've learned two cars stopped at the intersection of North Irwin and Cherry streets.

After a brief exchange, one of the cars drove away. A person in the other car got out and fired shots at the departing car.

"We believe that these were people who knew each other that were engaged in some sort of activity together that I guess went sour," Sgt. Tom Denney, Green Bay Police Department, told us.

Police aren't aware of anyone being hurt, though officers found a bullet hole in the front porch of a home facing Cherry Street.

Denney said police "don't believe the people who are in that house were involved in any way. We think they're just basically the victim of some inaccurate gunfire."

Police don't think the cars were from that east-side neighborhood.

Officers canvassed the area, but no one recognized the descriptions of the cars.