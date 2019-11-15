Man sentenced to four years for fire that killed Menasha toddler

A Menasha man has been sentenced to prison for the death of a toddler in an apartment fire.

On Nov. 15, a Winnebago County judge sentenced Vernon Williams to four years in state prison and five years on extended supervision.

Williams, 30, pleaded no contest to a charge of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death). He was found guilty by by the court.

The fire happened Sept. 6, 2018. Prosecutors say Williams was drunk and asleep when he was supposed to be watching three young children at 127 First Street in Menasha.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says Williams was watching three children ages 5, 3 and 18 months while their mother was out. The two older children had been playing with a lighter and sparked a fire.

The two older children escaped when fire broke out. They told police they couldn't wake Williams up, so they knocked on the window of a neighbor, who ran up to the burning apartment and found Williams asleep. The neighbor and Williams rushed out, but Williams tried to go back in for the toddler who was still in the apartment. The smoke and flames were too intense to go inside.

Neenah-Menasha firefighters entered the apartment in attempt to save the child. They found the infant in the southwest corner of a bedroom that was "engulfed in flames." The child was on the floor next to the crib and under a blanket.

The child had burns covering 70 percent of his body, including his face, head chest, back, and abdomen. The child suffered respiratory failure and "burn shock" in which he experienced cardiac arrest two times. The boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Milwaukee where he died four days later.

Toxicology tests showed Williams' blood-alcohol level was 0.257.