Man sentenced to 4 years for strangulation, illegal gun possession on reservation

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for assault and illegal gun possession on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Jeremy Nunway, a former resident of the reservation, pleaded guilty in Green Bay's federal court to Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

On Dec. 5, Nunway was sentenced to 48 months in prison and 36 months on supervised release.

In October 2018, officers were investigating a domestic violence case when they found Nunway in possession of a loaded SKS 7.62x39mm rifle in a remote area of the reservation. A previous felony conviction barred him from owning a gun.

In April 2019, Nunway strangled and assaulted the same woman from the previous domestic violence case. The woman needed medical attention.

During sentencing, Judge William C. Griesbach said Nunway was "abusive and brutal to others."

The case was investigated by Menominee Tribal Police and the FBI. It was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Andrew J. Maier.