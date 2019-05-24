Man sentenced to 20 years for Outagamie County child sex assault

A 32-year-old man with a history of child sex assault has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking an 11-year-old girl in Outagamie County.

On May 23, Ronald Kupsky appeared before an Outagamie County Judge for a sentencing hearing on a charge of 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault. A jury found Kupsky guilty after a two-day trial.

In summer of 2012, Kupsky sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the Town of Black Creek. Prosecutors say the victim had chased a volleyball into a tall field of grass. Kupsky followed her and attacked her in the secluded area.

Authorities learned of the assault in 2018.

In addition to the prison sentence, Kupsky was ordered to serve 20 years on extended supervision.

The Outagamie County sentence runs consecutive to a 20-year sentence Kupsky received in Door County for a separate count of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault. A Door County jury found Kupsky guilty in 2016. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision in that case.

"The defendant has a disturbing history of preying upon young, vulnerable children," said Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis. "The Outagamie County District Attorney's Office will continue to work closely with our network of law enforcement partners and sexual assault advocates to bring those who commit crimes against children to justice."