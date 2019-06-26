Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for pregnant woman's overdose

A man convicted in the drug overdose death of a pregnant woman has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Shawn M. Gray, 34, appeared before a Brown County Judge June 19 for a sentencing hearing.

Gray pleaded guilty to 6 of 14 counts related to the 2017 death of Jennifer L. Skeen. Eight of the counts were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing.

For the count of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, the judge sentenced Gray to 10 years in state prison. He received one year for dealing heroin and one year for maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Prosecutors say Gray and his girlfriend, Cassie Nygren, delivered heroin laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl to Jennifer L. Skeen. Skeen was eight months pregnant when she was found dead of an overdose at a home in the 1500 block of S. Webster Ave in Allouez on June 2, 2017.

The medical examiner found that Skeen's unborn daughter died due to the death of her mother.

Investigators developed Nygren and Gray as suspects. Undercover officers conducted controlled buys, and confidential informants reported deals and attempted deals involving Nygren.

On Oct. 10, 2017, Nygren and Gray were arrested after fleeing from police. Nygren's 14-month-old child was in the car at the time.

After her arrest, Nygren gave a statement to investigators, which was detailed in a criminal complaint. Nygren says she and Gray sold heroin to Skeen. She said she learned about Skeen's death on her social media "news feed."

Nygren states that she believes her supplier's heroin may have been mixed with Fentanyl or Carfentanil because it had been making people sick.

Nygren is charged with 10 counts, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for Skeen and her unborn child. She has entered "not guilty" pleas. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

The alleged drug supplier, Dontreace Saulsberry, is also charged with reckless homicide for the death of Skeen and her unborn child. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.