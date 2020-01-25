Man safely escapes house fire, crews slide off road while responding

Fire officials say slick roads caused two trucks to slide off the road while responding to a house fire in Denmark early Saturday morning.

According to Fire Chief Dave Bielinski, crews were called to a home on Phillips Road just before 4 a.m.

While responding, Bielinski says two trucks slid off the road, however no firefighters were injured, and the trucks weren't damaged.

The man inside the home was able to safely escape, however a cat died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire, which officials say heavily damaged the home, is still under investigate.