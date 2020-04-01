Man runs 50 miles around his house to raise money

A man in Winneconne ran fifty miles around the outside of his house to raise money and give back to his community, especially those helping to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Nate Carroll took on his 'Around the House 50' fundraiser for United Way Oshkosh and local law enforcement.

"Since we're confined to our house I thought it would be a nice opportunity to demonstrate that even though we're stuck inside we can still do great things," said Caroll.

With community support he's raised more than $1500. He said it's his way of saying thank you to the men and women who go out to protect and keep people safe. The money will help with supplies to keep them safe too.

"We certainly appreciate the support. We're out there every day no matter what happens with this Covid-19 and we're trying to be safe, and the funds that Mr. Carroll has raised will help us in that endeavor," said Village of Winneconne Chief of Police Paul Olson.

Carroll hopes this inspires others to give back. Mile after mile he pushed on making over 500 laps thinking everyone on the front lines of the pandemic.

"All of the police officers, correctional officers, I really appreciate the work you do, the health care providers, mental health providers, all very important in our community I just would like to say thank you for what you do," said Carroll.

You can still help Carroll by donating to United Way Oshkosh or contacting him directly.

