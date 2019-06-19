Man robs elderly woman in Ledgeview grocery store parking lot

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who robbed an elderly woman in a Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

On June 7, deputies were called to the grocery store located at 575 Swan Rd in the Town of Ledgeview.

An 84-year-old woman had been pushed to the ground. A man stole her purse and ran from the scene.

The woman was hurt in the struggle and needed medical attention.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his late 20's to early 30's. He was wearing dark shorts and a dark T-shirt. He may have been wearing a baseball cap. Witnesses believed his hair to be light colored.

The suspect ran south on Swan Rd and east on Quindalee Rd. The Sheriff's Office says it is possible he ran through backyards on the north side of Quindalee Rd.

Investigators are looking for home surveillance video that may have captured the suspect. The robbery happened at about 11:04 a.m.

If you have information, call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-4227.