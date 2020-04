A 19-year-old man was treated for hypothermia after driving his car into a retention pond Thursday morning.

Sheboygan police say it appears the young driver suffered a medical event, causing him to go through a stop sign on S. 32nd Street at Washington Ave. The vehicle went off the road and into the water.

A police officer arrived with a flotation disk, but the man already got himself out of the water.

He was taken to a local hospital.