Man rescued after becoming stranded on Bay of Green Bay

Emergency responders are warning of unsafe ice conditions after a man became stranded on the Bay of Green Bay when his vehicle sank.

According to the Suamico fire Department, crews were called to the Bay of Green Bay near Longtail Beach at 7:09 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man had driven his vehicle out on the Bay, and his vehicle became submerged, leaving him stranded.

Officials say he was able to walk away from his vehicle, and fire crews were able to rescue him using their Rapid Deployment Craft.

The man was treated at the scene.

Although temperatures still drop at night, fire officials are reminding everyone that with fluctuating temperatures, ice safety becomes even more important.

If you go on the ice, you're advised to always have a cell phone with you.