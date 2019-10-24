Man pleads not guilty to walking 351 miles to have sex with underage girl

A man accused of walking from Indiana to Neenah to have sex with who he believed to be an underage girl has entered not guilty pleas in federal court.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, appeared in front of District Judge William C. Griesbach in Green Bay Wednesday for an arraignment hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Count 1: Using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity

Count 2: Traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jenkins had recently moved from Oshkosh to Whitestown, Indiana--an Indianapolis suburb. On Oct. 1, he started exchanging instant messages with someone named "Kylee." Federal investigators say Jenkins believed "Kylee" to be a 14-year-old girl who lives in Neenah. In reality, "Kylee" was a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says Jenkins demanded sexually-explicit photos from "Kylee." He also tried to get "Kylee" to come see him in Indiana.

When "Kylee" declined, he embarked on a 351-mile trek from Whitestown, Indiana to Neenah, Wisconsin.

"Along the way, Jenkins continued to engage 'Kylee' in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location," reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jenkins was arrested on Oct. 10 in Winnebago County. The federal grand jury returned the indictment on Oct. 22

A federal jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 30. Documents show a plea agreement may be in the works.

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” said United States Attorney Matthew Krueger. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”

