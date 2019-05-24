Man pleads not guilty to charges in Two Rivers boy's abuse, death

A man charged in the abuse and death of a Two Rivers boy has entered not guilty pleas.

David Heiden, 28, appeared in Manitowoc County Court May 24 for an arraignment hearing.

Heiden pleaded not guilty to five charges, including Physical Abuse of a Child Causing Death.

Online court records show a settlement conference for July 2 and a Plea Date for August 6. That could indicate a plea agreement.

Heiden is one of three people charged in the April 26 death of Gilbert Grant.

Police were called to 2110 E. River St in Two Rivers for a report of a two-year-old boy who was not conscious and not breathing. Crews arrived to find the boy with no pulse and cool to the touch. He was pronounced dead. Gilbert had large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, face, legs, buttocks, back feet and arms.

Police arrested the boy's mother, Rena L. Santiago. They also arrested Santiago's roommates, Bianca Bush and David Heiden.

During a police interview, Heiden detailed months of abuse inflicted on Grant by the three defendants.

Heiden said on the day of the child's death, he had grabbed Gilbert and "shoved him forcefully into the metal futon frame." Heiden said the boy's lower stomach would have been pushed against the frame at the time. Heiden said he "forcefully held him [Gilbert] there" and hit the boy with his hand and a flip flop.

Heiden admitted to treating the boy "poorly." When asked why, he responded, "he's not my kid ... I didn't care," according to a criminal complaint.

An autopsy was completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Gilbert's cause of death was determined to be from contusions; internal bleeding, a hemorrhage in the bowel; extensive lacerations; and hemorrhage around the head of the pancreas.

Investigators also found signs of older injuries to the abdominal area and small bowel.

Bianca Bush made her initial court appearance May 20. She demanded a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for May 31.

Rena Santiago was nine months pregnant during her arrest and due to give birth earlier this month. Her initial appearance is scheduled for June 17.