Man killed trying to move fallen tree in Oconto County

Updated: Tue 4:00 PM, Jul 23, 2019

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County reports one death and two injuries from two separate incidents during cleanup from last Friday's storm.

Friday night, a 67-year-old man was trying to remove a fallen tree by chaining it to a four-wheeler on Sunset Bay Road in Townsend. The chain broke, and the tree broke free, striking the man in the head. He died the next day.

A 39-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries, including an eye injury.

Saturday afternoon, a 70-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury while he was cutting a tree on Maiden Lake Road in Riverview.

The names of the three men in these two incidents have not been made public.

 
