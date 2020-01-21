Man killed in snowmobile crash near Chilton

A 65-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Calumet County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The crash happened Jan. 20 at a trail intersection and Highway 151 just west of Chilton.

The DNR says the rider lost control where the trail crosses the highway. He was ejected from the snowmobile.

The deceased was the only person on the machine.

The man's name was not released.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office and DNR were called to the scene.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m.