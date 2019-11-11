Man killed in crash on snow-covered Washington Island road

A crash on Washington Island killed a 24-year-old island resident early Saturday morning.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says Roark Scott Kraft Davidson was driving south on Main Rd. (County Highway W) when he lost control. His car crossed the northbound lane then hit a large tree.

The road was covered in snow at the time.

Davidson was alone in his car.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 A.M. Saturday. The road was closed for about four-and-a-half hours.

The investigation is continuing while authorities wait for results of an autopsy which was performed by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Monday.